Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹1.31 Lakh per 10 Grams Ahead of Dhanteras

Guwahati: In a record-breaking surge, gold prices in India have skyrocketed to ₹1,31,000 per 10 grams the highest ever recorded just days ahead of Dhanteras and the upcoming festive season.

The sharp rise, reported on October 14, has taken both jewellers and customers by surprise, with many linking the price spike to increased global demand and market volatility. The surge comes at a time when gold buying traditionally peaks, as Indians consider it auspicious for marriages, new beginnings, and wealth investment.

While the festive mood builds across the country, the soaring rates are making it difficult for the common public to afford gold ornaments. Jewellers say advance bookings have slowed, though interest in lightweight jewellery and silver items has grown as an alternative.

With Dhanteras falling on October 18, market analysts predict that gold prices may continue to fluctuate in the coming days, depending on international market trends and currency movements.

Gold, deeply rooted in Indian culture, remains an integral part of celebrations symbolizing prosperity, purity, and good fortune even as its rising value tests the buying power of the masses.