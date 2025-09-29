Silent Crisis: Rising Heart Attacks Among Young Adults Raise

Guwahati: Recent reports reveal a worrying surge in heart attacks among people in their 30s and 40s, a group previously considered at low risk. Incidents such as the sudden deaths of a young Mumbai actor, a Chennai cardiac surgeon, and a youth entrepreneur highlight the unpredictable nature of heart disease today.

Medical experts warn that modern lifestyle factors, sedentary habits, poor diets heavy in processed foods, chronic stress, and sleep deprivation are major contributors to this trend. Additionally, increased use of vaping and tobacco products further endangers heart health.