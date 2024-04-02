Good governance is attracting minorities to BJP, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In an interesting development before the Lok Sabha polls in the state, an exodus of people from the religious minority to the BJP has been observed.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the development is taking place as minority people have seen 'good governance' by the BJP, and this has attracted them to the saffron party. Steps by the state government, like action against those indulging in child marriages, are being seen in a positive light by the religious minorities, he said.

In the last few days, people from the minority community have been making a beeline to join the BJP. The CM said, "Our schemes like Orunodoi and the distribution of ration cards, as well as health cards, have been received by people from both the Hindu and Muslim communities. During the time of our government, there has been no conflict between Hindus and Muslims. People from the minority community are earning their livelihood through hard work in a peaceful atmosphere. What more do they want?"

The CM remarked that Congress was the address for most minority leaders, but now times have changed. By 2032, all Muslim leaders will come out of the Congress party, he opined.

"Most of the youths of the Muslim community agree with me that giving birth to more children is not good for the mother's body. A lot of Muslim youths on YouTube are supporting this. Now, Muslim girls and women are also realizing this fact. Our government has given importance to the health and education of Muslim girls," he added.

A section of people from the minority community who joined the BJP feel that development will take place in their areas if they stay with the government. Earlier, the Congress party only did politics with minority votes without caring for the development of the backward areas or doing something for women. "We want roads, hospitals, and schools in char and remote minority-dominated areas," they said.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma flays ‘tax terrorism’ comment of Congress (sentinelassam.com)