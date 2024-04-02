Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal slams Congress for neglecting Northeast for 60 years

Dibrugarh: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday came down heavily on Congress for neglecting the Northeast and Assam during the 1962 Chinese aggression.

Addressing an election rally at Khowang in Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “During the 1962 Chinese aggression, the people of Assam sought help from the then Congress government but they denied of any kind of help and left the part of Arunachal Pradesh from India. This is the real character of Congress, they have not done anything in their 60 years rule. No development in Northeastern region was seen during the Congress rule but after the Narendra Modi-led BJP came into power they have prioritized the development of Northeast region.”

“Congress cheated the people of Assam. They only promised but didn’t fullfill any promises during their rule. But under the vibrant leadership of Narendra Modi, our Northeast region has been moving towards development. The Congress during their 60 years rule didn’t prioritize the development of northeast region. We are moving towards ‘Viksit Bharat,” Sonowal asserted.

Sonowal said, “Congress promised many things during their rule but didn’t fulfilled their promises. The BJP have implemented many schemes for the development of the Northeast and now the region has been moving towards development.”

Sonowal attended an election rally at Gajpuria Bihutuli at Khowang Legislative assembly where he was given warm welcome by the people.

Many women in large numbers participated in the Sarbananda Sonowal programme in Khowang in their traditional attire and were seen taking selfies with the minister. Pratima Dehingia, resident of Khowang grant with other women attended the rally.

“I’ve have received the schemes from the BJP government and I am very much happy with their functioning. Earlier, we never got anything from the previous government but now everything is fine. We have come here to support Sarbananda Sonowal for the upcoming election,” Dehingia said.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal contesting from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency against AAP candidate Manoj Dhanowar and INDIA bloc candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

