Good Governance Week Starts in Hailakandi With ‘Government at the Doorstep’ Program

Hailakandi: Along with the rest of the state, ‘Good Governance Week’ has started in Hailakandi district from Friday, with the district administration launching a special outreach program titled ‘Government at the Doorstep of the People.’ The program is aimed at enhancing grassroots governance and enabling officials to have connectivity with people at the level of the Gram Panchayat.

Under this initiative, meetings will be arranged at each Gram Panchayat office in the district, where officials of all government departments will be present. These meetings act as a platform where officials will communicate to the gathering the various schemes, services, and benefits provided by their respective departments. Also, at the same time, efforts are made to identify issues faced by the public and provide solutions to them on the spot or afterwards.

On Saturday, several meetings took place at different Gram Panchayats in various phases. At 11 a.m., meetings were held at the following Gram Panchayats: Dholchera, Umednagar-Chandrapur, Jamira, & Mohanpur-Chandipur. Then, at 1 p.m., meetings took place at Barnibridge, Paloichhera, Algapur-Mohanpur, Lalachhera, & Gaglachhera-Josnabad. At 3 pm, Lalachhera–Barnarpur, Monachura, Madhabpur–Rampur, Madhabpur, and Bashbari, the scheduled meetings were organised.