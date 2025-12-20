Assam CM Orders Detailed Enquiry into Train-Elephant Collision in Lumding

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the death of seven elephants after being hit by the Rajdhani Express in Lumding Division under the Northeast Frontier Railway.

CM Sarma stated that the Forest Department has been directed to conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident and to take steps to secure wildlife corridors.

In a post on ‘X’, he wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the death of seven elephants - three adults and four calves - in a tragic train collision earlier today. I have directed the Forest Department to conduct a detailed enquiry on this deeply disturbing accident and take steps to further secure our wildlife corridors, particularly during low visibility seasons.”

It may be mentioned that, the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express collided with a herd of elephants this morning. As per reports, Train No. 20507 DN Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed at about 2:17 am in the Jamunamukh-Kampur section. This resulted in the derailing of the locomotive and five other coaches. The location of the derailed area lies in the vicinity of 126 kilometres from Guwahati.

Meanwhile, following the incident, the Lumding-Guwahati section of the NF Rialway came to a major standstill. Reportedly, railway authorities were forced to cancel multiple passenger services, short-terminate several trains and regulate long-distance express services in the down line of the Lumding-Guwahati route.

Reportedly, senior railway officers also rushed to the incident spot to monitor the situation and oversee restoration operations.

According to information received, NF Railway has cancelled nine trains today. Services like the Jan Shatabdi, Vistadome, and passenger trains operating between Guwahati, Upper Assam, and Barak Valley have also been cancelled.

On the other hand, Rangiya–New Tinsukia Express, Guwahati–Jorhat Town Jan Shatabdi Express, Guwahati–Badarpur Vistadome Express, New Tinsukia–Rangiya Express, Mariani–Guwahati Express, Lumding–Guwahati Passenger, Jorhat Town–Guwahati Jan Shatabdi Express, Badarpur–Guwahati Vistadome Express and the Guwahati–Lumding Passenger train have been cancelled for the day.

Further, the railway authorities have restored partial operations on selected routes. Passengers have been advised to check real-time train status through official railway channels before commencing their journeys.