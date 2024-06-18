Goods train rams into Kanchenjunga Express near New Jalpaiguri, 9 dead

President and Prime Minister express their condolences nRs 10 lakh to next of kin of each of the deceased

Darjeeling: Nine people were dead and over 40 others injured after a goods train rammed into the Kanchenjunga Express train in Darjeeling district, West Bengal, on Monday.

Kanchanjungha Express, which runs between Agartala and Sealdah in Kolkata via Assam, was Sealdah bound when a goods train hit it from behind near Rangapani station, located close to New Jalpaiguri in North Bengal, at 8.30 am, according to Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

According to initial reports, two coaches of an express train got derailed after a goods train collided with it from the rear. The incident happened in the Rangapani area of the Katihar Railway Division, ahead of New Jalpaiguri Junction. The preliminary probe indicated that the loco pilot of the goods trains disregarded the signal, leading to the mishap. The loco pilot of the goods train and the guard of the passenger train are among those killed in the incident.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other top leaders expressed their condolences over the accident on Monday. “The news of the loss of lives due to a train accident in West Bengal is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and the success of relief and rescue operations,” Murmu posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed their grief over the incident. “The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnawJi is on the way to the site of the mishap as well,” Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each of the deceased, Rs 2.50 lakh towards grievous injuries, and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries in the accident. (Agencies)

