Google Cloud partners with Dispur to make Assam AI hub

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: In a groundbreaking move that promises to transform how government employees work and how citizens access services, the Government of Assam has joined hands with Google Cloud to bring Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the very heart of governance. The partnership aims to empower government officials with AI-driven tools, enhance efficiency and decision-making, and ensure faster, more transparent and citizen-friendly delivery of public services.

The landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Assam and Google Cloud was signed today, marking a major step towards building Assam as the “AI Hub of India” in the Northeast. The ceremony, organized by the Information Technology Department through AITEC and CSDS, was attended by senior government officials and Google representatives.

The event was graced by Keshab Mahanta, Minister of Information Technology, as the chief guest, and Dr Ravi Kota, IAS, Chief Secretary, as the guest of honour.

Under this collaboration, Google Cloud will assist Assam in adopting AI solutions across key sectors—from governance and citizen services to health, education, agriculture, and transport. The MoU will pave the way for training over 500 government engineers and officers in AI and cloud technologies. (ii) Developing AI-based tools like chat bots, grievance redressal systems, and multilingual citizen service platforms.

(iii) Setting up an “AI Centre of Excellence” to build institutional capacity and drive innovation within government departments. Launching pilot projects in hospital management, tele-ICU support, learning analytics, and personalised education.

The collaboration will also include access to Google’s cutting-edge AI platforms such as Vertex AI, ML APIs, and Gemini models, helping Assam’s departments design faster and more reliable citizen interfaces.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Keshab Mahanta said, “Across the world, Artificial Intelligence is reshaping how governments work and how citizens access services. For a state like Assam, AI is not a luxury — used wisely, it can help us govern better, reach the last mile, and make public services faster, simpler, and more reliable.”

He added that Assam’s approach would be “AI with accountability”, ensuring responsible and ethical use of technology that respects privacy and minimizes bias.

The non-binding MoU, which involves no legal or financial obligations for the government, serves as a framework for joint initiatives—allowing flexibility for both parties while focusing on real-world outcomes.

The collaboration, supported by Paradigm IT as the implementation partner, will align with ongoing World Bank–assisted programmes for citizen services and data management. It will also nurture a startup ecosystem by enabling local entrepreneurs to build scalable AI solutions tailored to Assam’s needs.

This partnership stands as a milestone in Assam’s digital transformation journey—reinforcing the state’s vision of AI-powered, transparent, and citizen-centric governance, while empowering its workforce to lead India’s AI revolution from the Northeast.

