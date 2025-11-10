Ranoj Pegu Visits Hailakandi, Highlights AI-Based Learning and NEP-Aligned Curriculum

Hailakandi: Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu on Monday visited Hailakandi to attend the concluding ceremony of the two-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations of S. S. College, where he served as the Chief Guest. Marking the occasion, the Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed Platinum Jubilee Gate of the institution.
Dr. Pegu received a warm welcome from the students and faculty members of S. S. College, who gathered in large numbers to celebrate the milestone event. The programme was also attended by Karimganj MP Kripanath Mallah, Hailakandi District Commissioner Abhishek Jain, and several distinguished educationists and dignitaries.
The Education Minister underlined the growing importance of technology in education, emphasizing the government’s focus on integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into classroom learning across government schools. “AI-based education is the future, and we are making efforts to introduce it in schools to make learning more interactive and effective,” Dr. Pegu said.
He also mentioned the success of the Shiksha Setu App, which helped improve teachers’ attendance across Assam. “After the introduction of the app, we have observed a remarkable improvement in teacher attendance. However, we are still facing challenges with student absenteeism, particularly in tea garden and minority-dominated areas,” he added. Looking ahead, Dr.Pegu announced that the state government will soon introduce a new school curriculum aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP). The new framework, he said, aims to make education more modern, inclusive, and skill-oriented.
“Our upcoming curriculum will ensure that students not only gain knowledge but also practical skills needed in the 21st-century world,” the Minister stated, expressing optimism about the transformative potential of NEP in Assam’s education landscape.
The Platinum Jubilee celebration concluded with cultural performances and felicitation of former principals and faculty members who have contributed to the growth of S. S. College over the past 75 years.