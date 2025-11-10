Ranoj Pegu Visits Hailakandi, Highlights AI-Based Learning and NEP-Aligned Curriculum

Hailakandi: Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu on Monday visited Hailakandi to attend the concluding ceremony of the two-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations of S. S. College, where he served as the Chief Guest. Marking the occasion, the Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed Platinum Jubilee Gate of the institution.

Dr. Pegu received a warm welcome from the students and faculty members of S. S. College, who gathered in large numbers to celebrate the milestone event. The programme was also attended by Karimganj MP Kripanath Mallah, Hailakandi District Commissioner Abhishek Jain, and several distinguished educationists and dignitaries.

The Education Minister underlined the growing importance of technology in education, emphasizing the government’s focus on integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into classroom learning across government schools. “AI-based education is the future, and we are making efforts to introduce it in schools to make learning more interactive and effective,” Dr. Pegu said.