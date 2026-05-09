Assam Assembly polls: 455 candidates lose security deposits despite 86.33% turnout

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A whopping 455 of the 722 contesting candidates in the recently held Assam Assembly election, 2026, had to forfeit their security deposits. The Election Commission of India (ECI) published detailed statistics for the state Assembly poll today.

According to rules, a candidate forfeits his security deposits if he polled less than one-sixth of the total valid votes cast in his constituency. A candidate belonging to a general caste for an Assembly election has to deposit security money amounting to Rs 10,000 at the time of filing his nomination papers. In case of ST and SC candidates, the security deposit is Rs 5,000.

According to the ECI report, 418 of the 455 Assam Assembly candidates who lost their security deposits are males, and the remaining 37 are females. The overall polling percentage on the Assam Assembly poll was 86.33, and a total 2,16,84,656 electors exercised their franchise through EVMs and postal ballots.

The 90 candidates of the BJP polled 54.84 per cent of the votes cast in the 90 constituencies. On the contrary, the 99 candidates of the Congress polled 37.49 per cent of the votes cast in those 99 constituencies. The 26 candidates of the AGP polled 26.42 per cent of votes in the 26 constituencies.

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