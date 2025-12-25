Government Approves Three New Airlines to Boost Competition in Domestic Aviation

New Delhi: The government has granted initial approval to two new airlines to start operations, after the recent chaos in IndiGo operations, which stranded passengers for several days across the country and exposed the abuse of dominance by the largest domestic airline. The civil aviation ministry granted a "no-objection certificate" to regional airlines - Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress - this week, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said in a post on X. He said that the government is keen to encourage more competition in the country's domestic aviation market. (IANS)

