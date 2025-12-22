IndiGo issues travel advisory as fog disrupts flights over Bangalore, Amritsar

New Delhi: IndiGo on Sunday issued a travel advisory warning passengers about flight disruptions caused by dense fog and low visibility over Bangalore and Amritsar. The airline said it is closely monitoring weather conditions and providing full support to ensure safe and smooth travel for its passengers. In its advisory, IndiGo stated, “Low visibility and fog over #Bangalore and #Amritsar have impacted flight schedules. We’re keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.” The advisory urged travellers to stay up to date on their flight status via the airline’s official channels. “We request that you stay updated on your flight status bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. (ANI)

