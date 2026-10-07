GPS telemetry reveals new insights into elephant movement patterns

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Oct 6: A new GPS telemetry study has revealed elephant movement patterns across Assam, and it has provided new insights into the movement of wild elephants through forests, tea plantations, agricultural areas, and riverine habitats, generating crucial information on elephant ranging patterns and habitat use.

Between 2021 and 2026, researchers GPS collared four female-led herds - Tara, Budhini, Phul, and Mynow - and a single male, Bishnu, in three human-elephant conflict districts of Udalguri, Sonitpur, and Biswanath in the state. The study generated more than 38,000 GPS locations, providing high-resolution data on seasonal elephant movements across multi-use landscapes.

The study also revealed that Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary (WLS), Behali WLS and Bornadi WLS have emerged as important habitats extensively used by the collared elephants. At the same time, tea plantations served as significant movement pathways and secondary habitats, often bringing elephants into close proximity to people. Notably, the elephants were observed using river channels to move north-south between the forests of the Himalayan foothills and the Brahmaputra grasslands (chaporis), giving valuable insight into their pathways through these areas.

The findings have been presented in a new report, 'Tracking the Giants: Movement and Habitat-Use Patterns of GPS-Collared Elephants in Assam', released today in the presence of Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Jayanta Mallabaruah and representatives from WWF-India on the occasion of the 72nd Wildlife Week event held in Guwahati

Dr Vinay Gupta, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests-Wildlife and Chief Wildlife Warden, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department, Assam, said, "This report fills a major knowledge gap in terms of elephant presence and movement in the state. The findings of this five-year study provide important baseline information on elephant ranging patterns, particularly where they overlap with human land use."

Aritra Kshettry, lead for the Elephant Conservation Programme at WWF-India, said, "The GPS telemetry survey by the Assam Forest Department and WWF-India has helped identify core natural and secondary habitats used by the collared elephants and revealed a strong seasonal pattern in their movements. This information will guide effective management of human-elephant conflict, which requires a clearer understanding of where elephants move, how they use different habitats and land-use types, and how these patterns change across seasons. The findings of this report provide an important evidence base for securing elephant habitats and movement routes in Assam while at the same time informing proactive management of human-elephant conflicts."

Several elephant movement routes intersect roads, railway lines, and settlements, highlighting the need to implement mitigation measures and safeguards to reduce risks to human lives and prevent elephant casualties.

The study report recommended (i) a district-level coordination committee for human-elephant conflict management, (ii) an anti-electrocution cell to prevent elephant electrocution, (iii) trans-boundary coordination, (iv) an early warning system, (v) habitat quality assessment, (vi) a diet and health study, (vii) additional collaring operation, (viii) infrastructure mitigation, etc., to mitigate man-elephant conflicts and support safer coexistence between elephants and communities.

Also Read: Nagaon Bypoll Sees 76.01% Turnout Amid High-Stakes BJP-Congress-AIUDF Contest