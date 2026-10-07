Nagaon Bypoll Sees 76.01% Turnout Amid High-Stakes BJP-Congress-AIUDF Contest

A Correspondent

Nagaon : The much-awaited Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election recorded a 76.01 per cent turnout on Tuesday, with voters across eight Assembly segments sealing the fate of 15 candidates in EVMs amid a high-stakes BJP-Congress-AIUDF contest.

Samaguri recorded the highest turnout at 80.22 per cent, followed by Laharighat (78.88%), Dhing (77.93%), Rupohihat (77.67%), Jagiroad (76.62%), Morigaon (72.85%), Nagaon-Batadrova (72.01%) and Raha (70.29%).

Polling was conducted at 2,307 stations for 19,02,009 registered voters. However, reports of EVM glitches at several booths, including locations in Raha, Rupohihat and Morigaon, caused brief disruptions.

The polling day also witnessed sharp political claims. AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal alleged EVM irregularities and claimed overwhelming support for his party, while Assam minister Pijush Hazarika said the BJP's main contest was with AIUDF and predicted a poor showing for Congress.

Congress candidate Shivamoni Bora maintained that the principal contest was between Congress and BJP and expressed confidence in retaining the seat. BJP candidate Devashish Sharma, after casting his vote, sought the people's blessings and wished his rivals well.

Meanwhile, an alleged assault on elderly voter Atabur Rahman after he reportedly voted for the BJP candidate added a law-and-order dimension to the otherwise high-turnout poll.

With the constituency's political battle now transferred from campaign platforms to the EVM strong rooms, all eyes are on October 9, when Nagaon's electoral verdict will be unveiled.

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