Grassroots Journalists Trained in Nagaon, Focus on Ethics and Digital Journalism

Nagaon: In an important step towards strengthening grassroots journalism, a one-day training workshop for rural journalists was held at Sonai Academy in Haibargaon on Thursday. The workshop was organised by the Haibargaon Press Club in collaboration with the Assam Media Communication Institute and saw participation from more than fifty journalists across Nagaon district.

Journalists representing satellite television channels, digital news portals, and daily newspapers attended the programme, making it a vibrant platform for learning and exchange of ideas. The workshop aimed to enhance professional skills while reinforcing ethical values in reporting, especially in the rapidly changing digital media environment.

The event was inaugurated by prominent author and Nagaon Girls’ College faculty member Dr Amiya Patar. Addressing the gathering, Haibargaon Press Club President Dibyajyoti Baruah said that the media, not individual journalists, forms the fourth pillar of democracy, and journalists act as responsible messengers and guardians of public trust.

Veteran journalist and former Nagaon Press Club President Kanak Hazarika, who served as the chief trainer, spoke about the evolution of journalism from print to digital platforms. He explained that in today’s competitive media landscape, journalists must work with restraint, responsibility, and strategic thinking.

Senior journalist and Nagaon Press Club Secretary Nilutpal Bora highlighted the importance of ethics and discouraged sensationalism. He requested the journalists to focus on constructive reporting, support distressed communities, and continuously upgrade their skills, including language proficiency.

Retired professor and senior journalist Nava Kumar Mahanta emphasised sensitivity while reporting on crime, accidents, and social issues, warning that irresponsible journalism can harm society. Additional sessions by speakers Debajit Bordoloi and Harinakshi Hazarika provided further insights into modern journalism challenges.

The four-hour workshop ended with a felicitation ceremony where participants were awarded certificates and traditional Assamese phulam gamochas, recognising their commitment to grassroots journalism and community service.