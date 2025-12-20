Greenfield Corridor from Shillong to Silchar Moves Forward with Bidding

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) starting the bidding process for the construction of the new 166.80 km Greenfield High-Speed Corridor from Mawlyngkhung (near Shillong) in Meghalaya to Panchgram (near Silchar), a big step has been taken to turn the project into reality.

Earlier, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) had entrusted the execution of the road project to the NHIDCL. The NHIDCL divided the 166.80 km greenfield project into four packages. After getting the nod from MoRTH, bids were invited for package number 2, with a length of 32.95 km. The estimated project cost of package number 2 is Rs 2382.89 crore (excluding GST).

The name of the project is ‘Development, Maintenance, Management and Operation of Greenfield High-Speed Corridor from Mawlyngkhung (Near Shillong) in Meghalaya to Panchgram (Near Silchar) in Assam by 4-Laning with Paved Shoulders on Hybrid Annuity Basis’.

Sources from the NHIDCL stated that the bidding process for the remaining three packages will be started soon.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal for the 4-lane Greenfield Access Controlled 166.80 km of National Highway No. 06 from Mawlyngkhung (near Shillong) in Meghalaya to Panchgram (near Silchar) in Assam on Hybrid Annuity Mode with a total capital cost of Rs.22,864 crore. Of the total capital cost of Rs.22,864 crore, the total civil cost is estimated at Rs 12,087 crore.

Of the total project length of 166.80 km, 144.80 km lies in Meghalaya and 22 km in Assam.

The proposed greenfield corridor will improve connectivity between Assam and Meghalaya and spur economic development, including the development of industries in Meghalaya, as it passes through cement and coal production areas of the state. This corridor, connecting Guwahati to Silchar, will provide better road transport facilities to the national and international tourists coming from the well-connected Guwahati Airport, Shillong Airport, and Silchar Airport (via existing NH-06). The proposed road will connect scenic places of tourist attraction in the Northeast region and promote tourism.

Also Read: AASU urges Governor L P Acharya to step in to resolve Tezpur University crisis