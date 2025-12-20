AASU urges Governor L P Acharya to step in to resolve Tezpur University crisis

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) today approached state Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, seeking immediate intervention to end the continuing stalemate at Tezpur University (TU), an institution founded under the provisions of the Assam Accord. On the same day, the students’ body also conveyed its concerns about TU through an urgent letter to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

An AASU delegation led by president Utpal Sarma, general secretary Samiran Phukon and chief adviser Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya submitted a detailed memorandum at Raj Bhavan. The delegation suggested several steps to the Governor to put an end to the prevailing crisis by demanding action against controversial Vice-Chancellor Dr Shambhunath Singh and a thorough probe into alleged corruption and administrative irregularities. The organization also demanded the restoration of academic stability and democratic functioning on the campus.

The delegation stated that Tezpur University had earned national recognition in the academic sphere through planned growth and responsible leadership since its establishment but claimed that the AASU is troubled with the current turmoil in the university. The turmoil stemmed from what it described as arbitrary, centralized and undemocratic administration. AASU alleged that the functioning of the university had increasingly ignored academic norms and the broader sentiments of Assam’s social and cultural life.

According to AASU leaders, teachers, staff and students had raised specific and documented allegations against the Vice-Chancellor, accusing him of corruption, irregular practices and autocratic conduct. They said these grievances had led to a sustained protest movement, resulting in an administrative standstill. The students’ body pointed out that the Vice-Chancellor had remained away from the campus for nearly three months, leaving the institution without effective leadership.

The delegation noted that multiple enquiries had already been initiated, including a magisterial enquiry announced by the Sonitpur district administration, a fact-finding team constituted by the Governor, and a separate team sent by the Union Ministry of Education. However, they expressed concern that the findings of these teams have not yet been made public.

As the Governor is the guardian of the state, the AASU demanded immediate measures to restore the pride of TU, a healthy academic environment, disciplinary action against the Vice-Chancellor, and the delegation of full administrative powers to the senior-most professor currently serving as Acting Vice-Chancellor. The organization also sought amendments to existing university statutes to allow the formation of an independent and democratically elected students’ union.

The students’ body emphasized that Tezpur University was an outcome of the Assam Movement and the Assam Accord and said its academic space must uphold Assam’s indigenous languages, culture and traditions while enabling students to compete at national and international levels. The Governor held discussions with the delegation and assured them that the matter would be examined and appropriate steps taken.

The delegation also included AASU vice-president Nitul Borah, education secretary Tutumani Kalita and organizing secretary Nayanjyoti Gogoi.

Also Read: Assam: Man kills wife and daughters in Nagaon district