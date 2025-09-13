GST Reduction Won’t Affect: ₹5, ₹10 and ₹20 Pack Prices: FMCG Companies

According to industry sources, companies argue that Indian consumers are extremely sensitive to standard price points. Any deviation such as reducing a ₹10 item to ₹9 could lead to consumer confusion, retail disruption, and supply chain issues.

“In India, ₹5, ₹10, and ₹20 are sacrosanct pricing slabs. If we reduce prices to odd figures, retailers face change issues and consumers hesitate to buy unfamiliar price packs,” said a senior executive at a leading FMCG firm.

Instead, brands plan to retain the current price points and pass on the GST benefit by increasing pack sizes. For instance, a ₹10 biscuit pack may now offer a few extra grams, or a ₹20 toothpaste may come with 10% more quantity effectively delivering better value to the consumer without changing the maximum retail price (MRP).