Gulf Nations Join Air Defence Operations Against Iran as Middle East Conflict Widens

Several Gulf nations have joined defensive military operations against Iranian missile and drone strikes, senior US military officials confirmed at a Pentagon briefing on Tuesday — marking a significant widening of the regional response to the ongoing conflict.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force General Dan Caine, said multiple US partners have already intercepted Iranian projectiles targeting cities, energy facilities, and strategic infrastructure.

"Our partners are answering the call to defend themselves right alongside us," Caine said.