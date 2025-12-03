Gurugram Lawyer Arrested for Spying for Pakistan, Visited Punjab to Collect Money

Gurugram: A Gurugram lawyer, who was apprehended for allegedly spying and passing information to Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, contained two bank accounts and made trips to Punjab's Amritsar seven times to collect money.
This was conveyed by his lawyer friend, Musharraf alias Parvez who was earlier detained.
As per Musharraf, he befriended the arrested lawyer, Rizwan, during his internship at the Sohna court in 2022.
Mushrarraf began practising in the Nuh court, while Rizwan practised in the Gurugram court. The two, however, engaged in frequent legal dealings and even went out together on several occasions.
Musharraf informed the cops that Rizwan and he drove to the Amritsar Wagah border in July in his car. They then visited the Golden Temple, where Rizwan took a bag of money from some people riding a two-wheeler.
He, however, could not identify them. While returning home, the two lawyers met with an accident in Amritsar, forcing them to leave the car and travel by train.
The two lawyers visited Amritsar again on August 1 to pick up his crashed car, Musharraf said.
He added that they stayed at a hotel in Amritsar that evening, but Rizwan left at night, saying he would bring money.
Rizwan went to Amritsar seven times to collect money from people driving a Scorpio and a Skoda car. Rizwan has admitted to collecting Rs 41 lakh cash - which he had delivered to a man identified as Ajay Arora.
Rizwan had two bank accounts - a Punjab National Bank account in Tauru and an IndusInd Bank account in Sohna.
The Punjab National Bank account was shut a few months ago due to exceeding the limit, officials said. This shows that crores of rupees in hawala funds were deposited into his account from Pakistani handlers, a large portion of which was used to strengthen the terrorist network in Punjab, they added.