Guwahati: 110 fans of Zubeen collapse; provided treatment at Sarusajai

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: At least 110 people, all fans of Zubeen Garg, waiting to pay their last respects to the departed singer and heartthrob of the new generation, collapsed from the heat and bright sunshine at Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex at Sarusajai today.

The mortal remains of Zubeen Garg were flown in from Singapore, where he died suddenly after a collapse while swimming in the sea on September 19, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India festival organized there. He was flown to New Delhi and then through a commercial flight to Guwahati.

Fans of the departed singer had been waiting since early morning today, some even camping through the night. After collapsing from the heat in the overcrowded space, the 110 patients were rushed to the first aid station set up at the venue. Most of them were released after they recovered. However, two of them were said to be in a serious condition and were rushed to the Gauhati Medical College & Hospital.

