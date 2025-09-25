Guwahati Airport Staff Claims Siddharth Sharma Landed in Guwahati on September 24

SIT Investigates Siddharth Sharma's Residence in Dhirenpara
Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Munna Gupta, conducted a search at the residence of Siddharth Sharma in Dhirenpara as part of the ongoing probe into the mysterious death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore. Authorities aim to secure any evidence related to Sharma’s role as the singer’s manager during the ill-fated yacht trip.
Despite repeated attempts, Siddharth Sharma remains untraceable and has yet to make any statements regarding the investigation. The SIT is continuing its efforts to locate him, while high-security measures have been implemented in key areas to prevent any unrest.
Zubeen Garg Case: Siddharth Sharma Leaves for Meghalaya, Sources Claim
Image of Siddharth Sharma's Flight Ticket
Guwahati: New information has surfaced in the ongoing investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg. Sources claimed that Siddharth Sharma, the late artiste’s manager, booked a cab from Dhanjit Deka Travels in Guwahati and travelled to Meghalaya last night (Wednesday)
Sharma’s movements have drawn public attention after his name was mentioned among those facing scrutiny in the CID probe. The development is likely to add to the ongoing speculation and demands for accountability.
Guwahati: A fresh twist has surfaced in the aftermath of singer Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death, with a staff member of Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport claiming that Siddharth Sharma, Garg’s manager, landed in Guwahati on Wednesday night.
Tulshi Das Talukdar, a customer service executive at the airport, posted a video on Facebook alleging that Sharma arrived on IndiGo flight 6E-6048 at around 11:20 p.m., occupying seat number 20D.
“It is being speculated that Siddharth Sharma is in Shillong, but that is not the case. Last night, he came to Guwahati on IndiGo flight 6E-6048 at 11:20 p.m. I confirm this 100 per cent. He is in Guwahati now, and I don’t care if I get in trouble for saying this, but I want justice for Zubeen da,” Talukdar stated in his video message.
Siddharth Sharma, who managed the professional affairs of Assam’s cultural icon, has faced mounting criticism following Garg’s untimely death in Singapore, an incident that remains under investigation and continues to raise questions.
However, Talukdar’s claims have not yet been independently verified by authorities.