Guwahati Airport Staff Claims Siddharth Sharma Landed in Guwahati on September 24

Guwahati: A fresh twist has surfaced in the aftermath of singer Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death, with a staff member of Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport claiming that Siddharth Sharma, Garg’s manager, landed in Guwahati on Wednesday night.

Tulshi Das Talukdar, a customer service executive at the airport, posted a video on Facebook alleging that Sharma arrived on IndiGo flight 6E-6048 at around 11:20 p.m., occupying seat number 20D.

“It is being speculated that Siddharth Sharma is in Shillong, but that is not the case. Last night, he came to Guwahati on IndiGo flight 6E-6048 at 11:20 p.m. I confirm this 100 per cent. He is in Guwahati now, and I don’t care if I get in trouble for saying this, but I want justice for Zubeen da,” Talukdar stated in his video message.

Siddharth Sharma, who managed the professional affairs of Assam’s cultural icon, has faced mounting criticism following Garg’s untimely death in Singapore, an incident that remains under investigation and continues to raise questions.

However, Talukdar’s claims have not yet been independently verified by authorities.