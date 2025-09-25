Zubeen Garg Case: Assam Police Reconstitutes SIT Amid Conflict of Interest Concerns

Guwahati: The Assam Police Headquarters in Ulubari has reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the CID-registered case into the untimely demise of singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The decision follows growing concerns over impartiality after it emerged that SIT member Parmita Sarkar shared close personal ties with Zubeen’s cousin, Samdipon Garg, who was present during the incident in Singapore.

Reports revealed that both Parmita Sarkar and Samdipon Garg had secured jobs under the EWS quota from the same batch, raising questions over neutrality and potential conflict of interest.

To restore public confidence and ensure transparency in the probe, the Director General of Police (DGP) ordered a reshuffle of the SIT. The newly reconstituted team has been directed to carry out the investigation in a fair, independent, and time-bound manner.

The development comes amid intense public scrutiny and ongoing protests, with fans and citizens demanding justice and full clarity surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death.