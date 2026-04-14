IMD Monthly Report: Assam Recorded 7 Heavy Rainfall Events in March 2026, Guwahati Hit 34.5°C

Assam experienced seven days of heavy rainfall events during March 2026, according to the Monthly Weather Report released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The report also recorded notable temperature extremes and significant variation in rainfall distribution across the state's districts.

Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms Through the Month

Seven days of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms were recorded across Assam during March.

A particularly intense spell of very heavy rainfall was observed from March 13 to 16, affecting multiple parts of the state over four consecutive days.

Temperature Highs and Lows

The highest maximum temperature of 34.5°C was recorded in Guwahati on March 7, marking the warmest day of the month across the state.

The lowest minimum temperature of 13.7°C was recorded in North Lakhimpur on March 4, representing the coldest reading of the month.

Also Read: Assam & NE receive excessive rainfall in the first 18 days of pre-monsoon