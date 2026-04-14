IMD Monthly Report: Assam Recorded 7 Heavy Rainfall Events in March 2026, Guwahati Hit 34.5°C

Assam experienced seven days of heavy rainfall events during March 2026, according to the Monthly Weather Report released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The report also recorded notable temperature extremes and significant variation in rainfall distribution across the state's districts.
Seven days of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms were recorded across Assam during March.
A particularly intense spell of very heavy rainfall was observed from March 13 to 16, affecting multiple parts of the state over four consecutive days.
The highest maximum temperature of 34.5°C was recorded in Guwahati on March 7, marking the warmest day of the month across the state.
The lowest minimum temperature of 13.7°C was recorded in North Lakhimpur on March 4, representing the coldest reading of the month.
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The IMD defines a rainy day as one where daily rainfall exceeds 2.4 mm. By this measure, the southern districts of Assam — particularly Cachar and surrounding areas — received the highest frequency of rainy days, recording between 15 and 20 rainy days during the month, with a maximum of around 20 days in some locations.
In contrast, parts of western, central, and eastern Assam recorded comparatively fewer rainy days, ranging between 5 and 10 days through the month.
The IMD has predicted that some parts of Assam are likely to experience rainfall over the next few days, advising residents to remain prepared for wet conditions.