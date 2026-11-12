Guwahati Class IX student seeks CM's help for impoverished Nalbari potter

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: In a heartwarming gesture of compassion and social responsibility, a Class IX student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Noonmati, Guwahati, has approached Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma seeking government assistance for a 55-year-old impoverished woman potter from Saria village under Banhjani Mouza in the Nalbari district.

The student, Sumaiya Shabnam, visited Saria village on November 4 along with her parents as part of a school project on traditional pottery. During her visit, she interacted with Nakuli Das, wife of Jatin Das, a member of the Hira community, who has been practising pottery for several decades.

Touched by the woman's plight, Sumaiya decided to take up her cause beyond the boundaries of her school assignment. After completing and submitting her project, she visited Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur on Tuesday evening along with her mother and personally met Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

During the meeting, she submitted a written appeal prepared by herself, highlighting the miserable living conditions of Nakuli Das and requesting government assistance. In her application, Sumaiya sought a government house, a toilet, and a hand pump for the elderly potter. She also requested the construction of a storage facility to protect and preserve the earthen products made by her.

Impressed by the young student's humanitarian initiative, the chief minister reportedly received the application and assured her that efforts would be made to provide Nakuli Das with a government house at the earliest.

Also Read: Amul to hike fresh milk pouch prices by up to 5% from today