Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets Rabha Hasong Community Representatives

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on 11th November , held a meeting with representatives of various community organisations from the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) area to discuss issues and concerns affecting the region.

During the meeting, the representatives raised several demands and highlighted grievances related to the region, seeking the state government's intervention to address them. The Chief Minister listened to their concerns and took note of the issues brought to his attention.

Acknowledging the demands put forward by the community representatives, Sarma assured them that the government would take all necessary steps to address their genuine grievances at the earliest.

The meeting focused on understanding the challenges faced by communities within the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council area and addressing issues requiring government attention. The Chief Minister reiterated his assurance of extending the necessary support to resolve the concerns raised during the interaction.The meeting is expected to pave the way for further engagement between the state government and community organisations to address the region's outstanding issues.