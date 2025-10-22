Guwahati: Debabrata Saikia Seeks CBI Probe into Zubeen Garg’s Death

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, today demanded a CBI inquiry into Zubeen Garg’s death. Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, Saikia said, “A month has elapsed, but the people in the state are still in the dark regarding the reason and circumstances surrounding the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The Indian High Commission in Singapore was associated with the Northeast India Festival in Singapore, which Zubeen went to attend. Why was no security provided to him? Steps taken by the Indian High Commission in Singapore should be made known to the people. A question also arises as to what steps were taken by Pabitra Margherita, as he was earlier closely associated with Zubeen, and why he failed to gather information from the Singapore authorities in Zubeen’s death case despite being the Union Minister of State for External Affairs. We demand the resignation of Margherita.”

Debabrata Saikia went on to say, “Is Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directing the SIT team? Is the SIT team acting as per the dictates of the CM? The post of the CM is a constitutional one. So, it begs the question as to how he is getting the information regarding the investigation being conducted by SIT. The case should be handed over to the CBI.”

