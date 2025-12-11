Guwahati: Devastating fire at multi-storey building in city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A devastating fire at a multi-storey building near the ABC point in Guwahati, Swagata Square, is blazing till the filing of this report. As many as 22 fire tenders, including hydraulic devices, from Guwahati and elsewhere in the state have been pressed into service to douse the fire. Fire tenders from Guwahati Refinery and Air Force Station Digaru are also struggling to douse the fire.

The fire began at Shohom Emporia, a shopping mall on the second floor of the building. Above the shopping, the building has several branches of the SBI. Documents of the SBI branches, including those of the loan section, seem to be at stake. The customers of the bank are a worried lot, as they have their loans and their lockers there.

