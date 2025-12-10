Bodies of two Goa nightclub fire victims brought home to Silchar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The bodies of Manojit Mal and Rahul Tanti, who were killed in a massive fire in a nightclub in Goa where they were working, were brought to their residences in the suburbs of Silchar city on Tuesday. SSP Partha Pratim Das visited their houses to pay tributes to the deceased. Earlier on Monday, Minister Kaushik Rai too visited the bereaved families and condoled the deaths of the two young bread earners of their families. Sources said that the Goa Government had arranged the transhipment of the mortal remains of Manojit and Rahul. On Saturday night, a major fire engulfed the nightclub killing at least 25 people.

Manojit, 28, a resident of Silcoorie grant in the outskirts of Silchar city, was working as a helper in the kitchen of the nightclub. Rahul Tanti, on the other hand, a resident of Kathal tea garden near Silchar, went to Goa on November 24 in search of a livelihood. Incidentally he had joined the nightclub on Saturday night as a waiter. Rahul left his parents, wife, three minor children, and five brothers.

