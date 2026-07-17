IHRC Probe Exposes Alleged Illegal Coal Mining and Mafia Network in Margherita NEC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The International Human Rights Council (IHRC), Tinsukia district committee, has released the first report of its special field investigation into the alleged illegal coal trade that has reportedly been operating for the past several years in the North Eastern Coalfields (NEC) under the Margherita Subdivision.

A press release issued by L Ratan Singh, general secretary of the committee, stated that the body, by virtue of its investigation, has raised allegations of large-scale illegal transportation of coal being carried out through an alleged 'entry system' operating under the leadership of an individual. The report further alleges that coal is being illegally extracted and collected from abandoned Coal India mines in the Itakhola area of Ledo and transported using various vehicles.

The committee claimed that a large number of coal-laden vehicles, including Max pickups, pickup vans, and dumpers, pass daily from the Itakhola Turning after crossing the railway line. The investigation also found that coal is being brought from Deep Mine and Mulung Hill. The committee further alleged that a coal mafia, with the assistance of a former Coal India official, has been running this illegal business. It also claimed that coal supplied through this network is being used to operate five brick kilns as well as coke kilns.

The report also names the persons who are allegedly involved in the illegal coal trade.

The committee said that if the local government, police, NEC authorities, Forest Department, and Railway Department do not do their jobs on time, it will gather and make public all the evidence about the illegal coal trade, mining, and transportation in the NEC area, along with the names of those involved.

It also stated that a comprehensive report will be submitted to the President of India and the Prime Minister of India.

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