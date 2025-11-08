Massive Fire Guts 10 Shops in Howly Market During Raax Festivities

Thirteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot from nearby stations, and after several hours of continuous effort, firefighters managed to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further.

Reports say that the cause of the fire is yet unknown. However, locals suspect an electrical short circuit might have triggered the blaze. Fortunately, no deaths or major accidents have been reported so far. The extent of damage is believed to be massive, with losses estimated to run into crores.

According to one of the shop owners, the Town Medical store alone had medicines worth over Rs 1.5 crore, most of which have been completely destroyed. Police and fire department officials have started an investigation into the incident, while shop owners and traders remain in deep distress after witnessing their livelihoods turned to ashes after the fire broke out.