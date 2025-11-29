MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed Suspended Again in Assam Assembly

Guwahati: Assam MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed was suspended from the Assembly for the second time on November 29, Saturday, within one day of the revocation of his earlier suspension for the entire Winter Session. The fresh suspension of Ahmed came after he tried to raise a Point of Order without following the required procedural norms.
Speaker Biswajit Daimary then intervened and asked Ahmed under which rule he would raise the matter. But Ahmed did not give any clear answer and continued speaking despite repeated directives to follow the procedure. Following his evasive reply, the Speaker suspended him for some time from the House.
Earlier, on the first day of the Assam Assembly, Ahmed and Congress MLA Nurul Huda were suspended for the entire Winter Session based on a Privilege Committee recommendation. The action was taken in connection with alleged misconduct towards Deputy Speaker Numal Momin.
However, after appeals from leaders of all legislative parties, Speaker Daimary rescinded the suspension of both MLAs at the end of Friday's proceedings.
Despite this reinstatement, Ahmed's renewed defiance of Assembly procedures resulted in the brief suspension on Saturday. After the Speaker issued the order, the House continued its business, reflecting a focus on discipline and maintenance of procedural integrity during the continuing Winter Session.