MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed Suspended Again in Assam Assembly

Guwahati: Assam MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed was suspended from the Assembly for the second time on November 29, Saturday, within one day of the revocation of his earlier suspension for the entire Winter Session. The fresh suspension of Ahmed came after he tried to raise a Point of Order without following the required procedural norms.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary then intervened and asked Ahmed under which rule he would raise the matter. But Ahmed did not give any clear answer and continued speaking despite repeated directives to follow the procedure. Following his evasive reply, the Speaker suspended him for some time from the House.