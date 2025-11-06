Guwahati: Half-yearly HS exam in Kamrup to begin on November 10

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Half-Yearly Examinations for Higher Secondary (HS) First Year and Second Year students under the Assam State School Educational Board, Division-II, will be held from November 10 to November 26, 2025, across various educational institutions in the Kamrup district.

The Office of the Inspector of Schools, Kamrup District Circle, Amingaon, has issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examinations.

According to the notification, the Heads of Institutions have been made fully responsible for maintaining order, discipline, and a conducive examination environment. They are directed to ensure that all arrangements are completed well before the commencement of the exams.

The SOP outlines strict instructions for the Centre-in-Charges to handle the distribution and custody of confidential question papers with utmost care. They must collect the sealed papers from their designated zonal offices on November 8 and maintain safe custody until the examination concludes. All institutions have been instructed to tally and verify sealed question paper packets upon receipt, ensuring that they match the subject-wise requirements. Any breach of confidentiality or procedural deviation will invite strict disciplinary action, as per the Government of Assam's Office Memorandum on June 8, 2025.

Feeder institutions will collect their sealed question packets from respective centres as per the day-wise schedule issued earlier. The distribution records - including date, time, and recipient's signature - must be meticulously maintained by the centre institutions. As per the directive, question papers are to be opened only five minutes before the scheduled start of each examination.

The Kamrup District Circle office has emphasized that all institutions must strictly adhere to the SOP to ensure a free, fair, and transparent examination process across the district.

