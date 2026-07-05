Guwahati History-Sheeter Held; Huge Cache of Arms, Ammunition Seized

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a major breakthrough in an extortion case, the Guwahati Police conducted a raid at a house in Bonda, resulting in the capture of a 'notorious history-sheeter' and seizure of a massive cache of firearms and ammunition, which included a .30-calibre pistol, a 7×57 mm bolt-action rifle, an antique double-barrel rifle, and a .177-calibre air rifle, along with massive quantities of ammunition for the firearms.

The police stated that they arrested 39-year-old Avik Das (alias Abhimanyu Das), following a case of extortion, physical assault, and wrongful confinement against him. A subsequent raid at his residence in Chapaidong, Bonda, Guwahati, resulted in the arrest of the accused and the seizure of a massive cache of firearms and ammunition.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the accused Avik Das and the victim, Bishan Sonowal, shared a business relationship that had become strained due to financial losses from the joint venture. From June 18 to June 28, 2026, the victim worked as a manager at the accused's BPO, during which he was subjected to continuous threats.

According to the police, the incident escalated on June 28, 2026, when the accused summoned the victim to his residence. Armed with a pistol, the accused demanded a sum of Rs. 5,50,000. To terrorise the victim, the accused fired a warning shot near the victim's feet, physically assaulted him, and forced him to sign documents under duress. The victim was coerced into making an immediate online transfer of Rs. 3,00,000. Furthermore, the accused wrongfully kept the victim's Maruti Baleno car as "security" for the remaining amount, threatening to scrap the vehicle if the money was not paid. The accused also continuously intimidated and mentally harassed the victim's fiancée over the telephone.

Acting swiftly on the FIR filed by the victim on July 2, 2026, the Pragjyotishpur Police Station registered a case (No. 82/26) under Sections 115(2), 127(2), 308(5), 309(4), and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Section 27(1) of the Arms Act.

A police team immediately raided the accused's residence, successfully apprehending him and subsequently recovering the victim's extorted Maruti Baleno car. Crucially, an empty cartridge was found at the entrance of the house, corroborating the 'discharge of a firearm' during the extortion attempt.

During a search of the premises, police seized a substantial arsenal comprising one pistol and three rifles. Specifically, the recovery included an Indian-made Cheetah .30-calibre (7.62×25 mm) pistol with three magazines, a 7×57 mm bolt-action rifle, an antique double-barrel rifle, and a .177-calibre air rifle. Along with the firearms, officers seized a massive cache of over 360 live rounds of ammunition, including 102 live rounds of .30 calibre ammunition, 156 live rounds for the 7×57 mm rifle, 50 rounds of 70 mm high-velocity Shaktiman Express cartridges, and 60 live .325 mm cartridges, plus a container of air gun pellets. Additionally, 80 empty cartridges of various calibres were recovered from the scene.

In addition to the arms, ammunition, and the victim's car, the police seized the accused's Toyota Hilux vehicle and three mobile phones (an Apple iPhone, a Motorola Edge, and a Nokia keypad phone). An arms licence issued from the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Dimapur, Nagaland, in the name of the accused was also confiscated.

Furthermore, police records revealed that the accused, Avik Das, is a 'notorious history-sheeter' with a significant criminal past. He currently has four previous cases with charge sheets against him across multiple jurisdictions. These include cases registered at Pragjyotishpur PS, Guwahati, in 2021; Chandmari PS, Guwahati, in 2023; Sarupathar PS, Golaghat, in 2024; and Agiya PS, Goalpara, in 2025.

Meanwhile, investigations are actively underway to verify the authenticity of the arms licence issued in Nagaland and to uncover any broader illegal arms procurement channels linked to his past criminal activities, the police added.

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