Guwahati Lawyers Continue Court Boycott Over CJM Office Relocation

Guwahati: The protest by the Guwahati Lawyers’ Association against the Assam Government’s decision to temporarily shift the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (M) Court, entered its second day on Tuesday.

The association, which is part of the All Assam Lawyers’ Association, continued its agitation, accusing the government of deciding without consulting legal representatives. The government has proposed shifting the CJM Court to the General Administration Department (GAD) building in the city on administrative grounds.