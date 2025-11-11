Guwahati Police Bust Illegal Gambling Den in Kochpara, Five Arrested

Guwahati: In a targeted action against illegal betting, police in Guwahati conducted a raid in the Kochpara locality late on Monday night. The raid follows the arrest of five people for running a gambling den. The operation, according to the police, was based on confidential tip-offs that the den had been operational for some time, attracting locals and operating discreetly.
The CGPD team from Satgaon PS arrested Rabin Talukdar (54), Rajib Sarma (32), Pradip Das (43), Hemanta Kr Roy (36) and Mahesh Kr Brahma (65), associated with the illegal activity.
The suspects were running games, betting and other unauthorised gambling activities from a private residence in Kochpara. Police seized four mobile phones, bundles of blank gambling tickets, cash worth Rs 29,100, and other paraphernalia indicative of organised betting during the raid. Legal proceedings have been initiated under relevant sections of the law.
The police officials also clarified that apart from gaming laws, such dens create a web of debt, exploitation, and financial risk to the participants, most of whom are vulnerable. They appealed to people for increased vigilance over suspected gatherings in their neighbourhoods.
Furthermore, the city intensifies efforts to put an end to illegal gambling. Reports suggest several raids have been conducted earlier in Guwahati, where numerous gambling rackets were found operating. The police teams similarly arrested participants in those raids, seizing tickets, cash, and betting materials, illustrating the chronic underground gambling problem of the city.
As local police intensify their vigil in gambling dens, the raid at Kochpara underlines their determination and commitment to stem the spread of clandestine gambling and bring offenders to account.