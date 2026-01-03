Guwahati Police made Major Strides in 2025

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Police have a lot to take pride in during the year 2025, by recording a sharp drop in crime, higher conviction rates, and reduced pendency of cases. The crime rate has dropped, with a total number of 5,786 cases registered in 2025, in comparison to 9,393 in 2023. The conviction rate has increased from 4% in 2021 to 28.5% in 2025.

Ankur Jain, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, provided the crime statistics. He stated that, in 2025, the Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, has effectively addressed crime in all its forms, encompassing both crime prevention and detection, and achieved positive results in case pendency reduction and disposal.

The Joint Commissioner of Police informed the media today that during the year 2025, the total number of cases registered in the Police Commissionerate is 5,786 in comparison to 7,412 in 2024 and 9,393 in 2023. The total number of cases pending at the year’s end is 2,882. From the 35,396 cases pending at the beginning of 2021, pendency has been reduced to 2,882 cases, reflecting a reduction of over 32,000 cases within a four-year period.

During the year 2025, the percentage of filed charge sheets increased to 68.34%, compared to 42.56% in 2024 and 19.13% in 2023.

Regarding the conviction rate, he stated that the Commissionerate has also recorded a significant improvement in prosecution outcomes. The conviction rate has increased from 4% in 2021 to 28.5% in 2025. The conviction percentage under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is significantly high at 86.08%, he added.

As for crime against property, in the past year, 1,854 cases were registered under the category of crime against property, which is much lower than 3,752 in 2023 and 2,804 in 2024.

Recovery of stolen items has also increased. Intense night patrolling and immediate action on being reported about any such crime is the main reason for reduction under this head, the Joint Commissioner pointed out. In 2025, a total of 2118 persons were arrested for committing crimes against property, he stressed.

In 2025, a total of 553 cases of vehicle theft were registered, which is much lower than 1,118 in 2024 and 1,032 in 2023. In the past year, 239 persons were arrested and 267 vehicles were recovered. The vehicle recovery percentage stood at 48.2% in the year 2025, as compared to 34.8% in 2024 and 18.99% in 2023. Moreover, 203 persons were arrested in 203 cases registered for mobile theft, and 1,159 mobile phones were recovered.

In the war against drugs, the Police Commissionerate worked relentlessly to bring down the drug menace in the city. During the year, 406 NDPS cases were registered, and 555 persons were arrested. The seizure of drugs was as follows: 11.919 kg of heroin, 529.301 kg of ganja, 9,865 bottles of psychotropic syrup, and 34,918 psychotropic substance tablets were recovered. The total market value of these seizures is more than Rs. 28.86 crore, Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain stated.

Regarding the menace of cyber crime, the Joint Commissioner said that the Cyber Police Station, Panbazar, established in 2023, has been able to recover more than Rs 6.28 crore from cyber frauds and transfer it to the accounts of the victims. 18 cyber crime cases were registered in the year 2025, and inquiry was conducted into 1,784 complaints.

On the other hand, regarding traffic management in the city, he stated that 1,026 accident cases were registered in 2025, which is lower than the 1,218 cases in the previous year.

It may be noted that on the last day of the past year, December 31, 2025, no accident case was reported. The total fine collected during the year 2025 is over Rs. 50 crore, he said.

