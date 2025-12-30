Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates new Commissioner of Police office

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a major step forward for modern policing in Assam and strengthening law enforcement in the state, Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah, in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, dedicated the new office building of the Commissioner of Police at Khanapara in Guwahati. The Union Minister also inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in the same building, established by Guwahati Smart City Limited, as a part of the Intelligent City Surveillance system.

The new office building of the Commissioner of Police has been built at a cost of Rs 111 crore. The building has an infrastructural facility comprising 10 floors with different facilities provided at each floor. The complex is planned to support high footfall of the public, with a strong emphasis on safety, security, sustainability, and public convenience.

On the other hand, the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) involving a financial outlay of Rs. 181 crore, has advanced command and data facilities, 2,000 surveillance cameras and citizen safety and alerting system. The ICCC will operate an intelligent surveillance system to enhance urban safety, strengthen law enforcement and enable real-time incident monitoring across Guwahati.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion also flagged off 39 Mobile Forensic Vans as part of an initiative to strengthen scientific crime investigation. This is part of a larger effort to enhance the use of forensic science in India's criminal justice system, especially following the enactment of new criminal laws that makes visit of forensic expert mandatory for offenses carrying a punishment of more than seven years.

The Union Home Minister also inaugurated a state-level exhibition on three new criminal laws, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023 in the new office building of the Police Commissioner.

It may be noted that Assam has been consistently ranked first among all the states regarding implementation of Naveen Nyaya Sanhita as per Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Assam has scored 81.20 per cent as against the national average score of 57.02 per cent in NCLI dashboard. State nodal officer for Naveen Nyaya Sanhita, Munna Prasad Gupta SDGP (CID) Assam and the core team associated with the implementation were felicitated by the Union Minister of Home Affairs for the achievement.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, several senior government officers were present on the occasion.

