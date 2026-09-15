Guwahati: Ramanuj Dies After Allegedly Jumping from Moving Police Vehicle

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Sept 14: The father of Ramanuj Goswami has questioned the circumstances surrounding his son's death after police said he jumped from a moving vehicle while being taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a medical examination early Monday. Ramanuj is accused of murdering his wife Riya Talukdar.

Ramanuj was in police remand at Hatigaon Police Station when he complained of ill health. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Tabu Ram Pegu said a police team took him to GMCH as detainees in police custody underwent medical examinations every 24 hours.

According to Pegu, the police vehicle suffered a tyre puncture near the TV Tower area of Narakasur Hills. After the journey resumed, Ramanuj kicked two escort constables while handcuffed and jumped from the rear of the moving vehicle near Nursing College. He was severely injured while jumping down a roadside slope.

Police took him to GMCH, where doctors declared him brought dead. The escorting constable also sustained minor injuries. Pegu said Ramanuj suffered serious injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

GMCH Superintendent Dr Devajit Choudhury said the 28-year-old was brought to the hospital at around 3.41 am with no signs of life. A preliminary examination found no bullet injuries, while the exact cause of death was to be established through the post-mortem examination.

The circumstances of the death led to questions over a possible police encounter. Police, however, maintained that Goswami died after jumping from the vehicle, while the preliminary hospital examination found no gunshot injuries. The official post-mortem report is awaited.

The father denied reports that the family had refused to accept Ramanuj's body. He said he had made the statement while performing rituals for Riya and was not in the right state of mind at the time.

"I will see the body with my own eyes and check whether there are any bullet injuries," he said, adding that the family would perform Ramanuj's last rites at the Gauripur cremation ground regardless of the post-mortem findings.

He said he had trusted Assam Police but now wanted the circumstances surrounding his son's death to be examined by the judiciary.

Meanwhile, Riya's Adya Shraddha at the Goswami family residence in Ward 10 of Gauripur in Dhubri district was reportedly halted after the family received news of Ramanuj's death.

Police had arrested Ramanuj in connection with Riya's murder and placed him in remand. Riya was killed at their Beltola-Basisthapur residence. Police recovered her body from the flat and her severed head from a refrigerator after neighbours reported hearing arguments and noticing a foul smell. Ramanuj had allegedly suspected her of having an affair with a man he described as her "sugar daddy".

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