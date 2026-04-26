Assam: Udalguri district admin steps up efforts to prevent road accidents

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: With road accidents occurring almost daily across Udalguri district, the local administration has intensified efforts to curb the alarming trend. Poor road conditions have emerged as a major cause, with numerous motorcyclists falling victim to accidents due to large potholes scattered across key routes. These deep craters on the roads have effectively turned into 'death traps' for unsuspecting riders, leading to frequent mishaps in the district. Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, the Udalguri district administration has taken proactive measures to prevent further accidents. On Saturday, officials conducted an extensive inspection of several accident-prone areas in the Rowta region.

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