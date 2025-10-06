Guwahati: SIT Summons Singapore’s Assam Association Members

Stricter measures if they don’t appear by Oct 6: CM

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the members of the Assam Association, Singapore, will face stricter measures if they do not present themselves before the SIT by the deadline of October 6, 2025. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to probe into the incident involving the unusual death of Assam’s singer heartthrob Zubeen Garg, had summoned the members of Assam-based expatriates in Singapore for questioning those who had arranged and accompanied Zubeen on a yacht trip to Lazarus Island in Singapore.

Meanwhile, a list of eight members of the Assam Association, Singapore—Abhimanyu Talukdar, Debojit Hazarika, Tanmoy Phukan, Rupkamal Kalita, Siddhartha Bora, Parikshit Sarma, Sudip Chatterjee, and Wazid Ahmed— has emerged. Abhimanyu Talukdar is the president and Debojit Hazarika the secretary of the association, while Tanmoy Phukan reportedly arranged the yacht trip. The eight individuals were reportedly present with Zubeen Garg on the day of his death.

The CM stated that it was up to the eight summoned persons to appear before the SIT by the deadline of October 6. “This completely depends on them. The Assam government cannot bring them from Singapore. So, we’ll talk with their parents to bring them here. The Assam Police cannot bring anyone from Singapore, so we’ll have to do it through a process. If they do not appear by October 6, we’ll try to adopt stricter measures. I feel the investigation is proceeding in the proper direction, and the people are also happy that we have not spared anyone; we’ve arrested whoever is connected with the incident, not provided VIP treatment to anybody, and all are equally facing interrogation. The people I’ve talked to are happy with the investigation process taken forward by the Assam government.”

Regarding the post-mortem report of Zubeen, the CM told the media, “We’ll not make it public. If any of you wants to see it, I will tell the CID, and you can go to them to do so. Lurinjyoti Gogoi wants to see it. CID will call him and let him see the report. We cannot make it public. We don’t want any doubts to persist, and if anyone wishes to see the report, a prior appointment with the IGP has to be taken, and the report will be shown. If we make it public, there will be no value left in the eyes of the court.”

