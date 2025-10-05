Zubeen was poisoned: Shekhar Jyoti Goswami drops bombshell

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a new twist in the Zubeen Garg death saga, musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami made startling accusations against Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma and the organiser of the Northeast India Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta, in his statement to the SIT. Shekhar alleged that Siddharth and Shyamkanu had poisoned Zubeen and deliberately chose a foreign venue to carry out their nefarious plan.

Shekhar is also in the custody of the CID in the Zubeen death case. He was present at the time of the swimming incident, leading to Zubeen's death, in the waters off Lazarus Island near Singapore.

All of the accused in the case, including Siddharth and Shyamkanu, are charged with grave and non-bailable offences such as criminal conspiracy, murder and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

In his statement to the SIT, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami revealed that prior to the death of Zubeen Garg, a conspiracy was hatched to portray his death as an accidental one. He stated that Siddharth Sharma, who stayed with him in Room No. 3010 at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore, had displayed suspicious conduct. He alleged that Siddharth Sharma had forcibly taken control of the yacht from its sailor, causing it to wobble dangerously in mid-sea, thereby endangering all passengers. He also revealed that Siddharth had instructed Tanmoy Phukan, the NRI member of the Assam Association, Singapore, not to arrange any drinks, claiming that he alone would provide them.

Shekhar further stated that, during the critical moments when Zubeen was gasping for breath and almost drowning, Siddharth was heard shouting, "Jabo de, jabo de" (let him go, let him go). Shekhar emphasized that Zubeen was an expert swimmer who had trained both him and Siddharth and, therefore, could not have died due to drowning. He alleged that Siddharth and Shyamkanu had poisoned Zubeen and deliberately chose a foreign venue to conceal their conspiracy. Siddharth had also instructed him not to share the yacht videos with anyone, he added.

He also revealed that when Zubeen was frothing at the mouth and nose, Siddharth dismissed it as acid reflux and assured the others that there was nothing to worry about, instead of providing necessary medical facilities, thus paving the way for the early demise of Zubeen Garg.

Meanwhile, the SIT has been actively pursuing the case and summoned several persons for questioning today. Among those summoned by the SIT are Zubeen's co-artiste Sweety Das, journalists Pranay Bordoloi and Saswata Goswami, Ritul Sarma and Chintu Baishya. Zubeen's cousin, DSP Sandipan Garg, was also asked to appear before the SIT. He was being questioned at the time of filing this report.

In another development, the officer-in-charge of CID PS has been changed. Upen Kalita has now been placed in charge, replacing OC Jayanta Barman.

Also, Shyamkanu's mother, Nirupama Mahanta, visited her son at the CID office, where he is detained. His wife, Anita Deka Mahanta, accompanied his mother during the visit today.

In the case (no. 19/2025) related to financial irregularities by Shyamkanu, registered by the CID after the recovery of two PAN cards in his company's name, incriminating documents and seals of government officials from his residence, the investigation is likely to be handed over to the ED and Income Tax department.

