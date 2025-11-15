Guwahati to Congregation Northeast’s Largest Renewable Energy Expo in 2025

The initiative aims to bring together major stakeholders from the industry as well as policymakers, investors, and innovators operating in the sectors of renewable energy, electric vehicles, energy storage, and emerging cleantech solutions.

According to FINER, NEREV-2025 would speed up the Northeast's transition toward cleaner energy by offering a platform for high-level deliberations, business interaction, and real-time demonstration of state-of-the-art technologies.

Previously, NEREV-2024 heralded a beginning that is important for the region. More than 3,000 attendees were present at the expo, which featured specialised sessions on solar innovation, EV technology, and green infrastructure development. Supported by key central ministries such as the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MSME), and DONER, the expo was a grand success in showcasing the Northeast's growing interest in sustainable solutions.