Guwahati to Congregation Northeast’s Largest Renewable Energy Expo in 2025

Guwahati: The city is all set to host the Northeast Renewable Energy & Electric Vehicle Expo, NEREV 2025. The event is anticipated to be the region's largest platform dedicated to green technology and sustainable energy solutions.
Federation of Industry & Commerce of the North Eastern Region (FINER) is organising the three-day expo, which will begin on November 14 and continue till November 16, 2025, at the Sarusajai Stadium.
The initiative aims to bring together major stakeholders from the industry as well as policymakers, investors, and innovators operating in the sectors of renewable energy, electric vehicles, energy storage, and emerging cleantech solutions.
According to FINER, NEREV-2025 would speed up the Northeast's transition toward cleaner energy by offering a platform for high-level deliberations, business interaction, and real-time demonstration of state-of-the-art technologies.
Previously, NEREV-2024 heralded a beginning that is important for the region. More than 3,000 attendees were present at the expo, which featured specialised sessions on solar innovation, EV technology, and green infrastructure development. Supported by key central ministries such as the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MSME), and DONER, the expo was a grand success in showcasing the Northeast's growing interest in sustainable solutions.
Building on this momentum, the 2025 edition is expected to be larger in scale and broader in impact. Exhibitors from across India and abroad are likely to participate, presenting innovations in solar power, electric mobility, battery systems, charging infrastructure, and eco-friendly industrial practices.
FINER emphasises that NEREV-2025 will act as an important launchpad for new partnerships and investment opportunities that can shape the region's green economic future.
Subsequently, Guwahati is likely to consolidate its position as a hub for clean-energy initiatives. NEREV-2025 will be of the essence in the Northeast's journey into a sustainable and technologically advanced future.