Two detained in Biswanath with Rare British Period Articrafts Worth Lakhs

The accused have been identified as Hemanta Gogoi of Madhupur, Biswanath, and Mintu Bora (Kanu) of Barkura. According to officials, the duo had brought the copper plate from Karbi Anglong with the intention of selling it in Biswanath for Rs 20 lakh.

The seized copper plate has a number of historical markers on it. It bears the name of one Lobkush Das, said to be a district collector of Barisal, now in present-day Bangladesh, during the British administration of the erstwhile Bengal region. The plate mentions a 109-year land lease, with Patta No. 055, Patta Holder No. 041, and Serial No. 078 inscribed on its surface. Engravings of the East India Company emblem and the lion symbol representing British imperial authority add to the artefact’s significance.