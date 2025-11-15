Two detained in Biswanath with Rare British Period Articrafts Worth Lakhs

Bishwanath: In a major operation, Biswanath district police arrested two persons for possessing a copper plate with the 1818 seal of the British East India Company and symbols of the British monarchy. The arrests were made by Gingia Police in a planned operation in which officers posed as buyers to trap the suspects.
The accused have been identified as Hemanta Gogoi of Madhupur, Biswanath, and Mintu Bora (Kanu) of Barkura. According to officials, the duo had brought the copper plate from Karbi Anglong with the intention of selling it in Biswanath for Rs 20 lakh.
The seized copper plate has a number of historical markers on it. It bears the name of one Lobkush Das, said to be a district collector of Barisal, now in present-day Bangladesh, during the British administration of the erstwhile Bengal region. The plate mentions a 109-year land lease, with Patta No. 055, Patta Holder No. 041, and Serial No. 078 inscribed on its surface. Engravings of the East India Company emblem and the lion symbol representing British imperial authority add to the artefact’s significance.
The police seized the artefact from a Swift vehicle (AS 12 Q 3319) at Bihpukhuri as part of a combined operation led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar) and the Gingia Police team. The two accused in custody are being interrogated to learn the source of the artefact and to confirm if a larger smuggling nexus is involved.
According to authorities, this plate could possess great historical value, and investigations continue to establish the authenticity of the piece. The incident has highlighted growing concerns related to antiquity smuggling and attempts to unlawfully trade heritage objects across Assam and its surrounding regions.