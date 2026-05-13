Guwahati Waterlogging Crisis: High Court Orders Assam Govt to Secure Open Manholes, File Detailed Affidavit

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A Division Bench of the Gauhati High Court took serious note of the recurring artificial flood situation and the dangerous condition of open manholes across Guwahati.

The matter arose in a PIL (36/2026) filed by advocate Sandeep Chamaria concerning recurring artificial floods, unsafe drainage systems, and public safety failures in Guwahati city.

Chamaria said that during today’s hearing, the court specifically directed the government to take all immediate necessary measures to close and secure all open manholes and hazardous drains in Guwahati so that no further loss of human life occurs.

The court further directed the government to file a detailed affidavit placing on record all steps already taken, proposed measures and future action plans regarding public safety and closure of manholes, he said.

The court also directed the GMC commissioner to remain vigilant and fully prepared to address the court whenever required. The division bench observed that protection of human life and public safety is a constitutional obligation of the state and civic authorities, Chamaria said.

The PIL filed by Advocate Sandeep Chamaria highlights the recurring artificial floods in Guwahati caused by drainage failures, unscientific urban planning, encroachment of wetlands, and negligent civic administration.

The petition also referred to the tragic incident on April 19, 2026, in Maligaon, where a woman lost her life after falling into an uncovered drain hidden beneath floodwater.

The matter has now been fixed again on May 25, 2026, on which date the government’s action taken regarding closure of manholes and safety measures shall be examined further by the division bench, Chamaria said.

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