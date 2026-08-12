Guwahati Waterlogging: HC Seeks Detailed Affidavit on Dutch Firm’s Long-Term Flood Control Plan

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The division bench of the Gauhati High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury, asked the Assam government to file an affidavit in the registry by the next date, with details regarding the proposals made by the Netherlands' firm for long-term planning for controlling floods and waterlogging during rainy days in Guwahati. The court also requested the government to provide information about the project's funding and the anticipated timeline for its completion.

Insofar as the long-term planning for controlling floods and waterlogging in Guwahati is concerned, the state government entrusted a company from the Netherlands with the task of formulating policies and plans for the needful. The firm, according to the state government's Advocate General, has given its report.

"We hope and trust that the state administration will continue implementing the short-term measures without interruption in the meantime," the court said.

"Many times, drains become clogged shortly after cleaning because the slush, which is meant to be removed to the dumping ground by another vehicle, is left stored by the side of the road. If it rains in the meantime, the entire slush returns to the cleaned drains," the court observed and said that the municipal authorities would have to be more careful in taking away/removing the slush.

The Advocate General of Assam submitted that he would take up the matter with the municipal authorities and also ensure that the issue is seriously addressed by the state administration and that all necessary measures are taken to improve the situation.

This court requested K.N. Choudhury, learned Amicus Curiae, to come up with further suggestions relating to short-term measures which the state may take to ameliorate the already deteriorated condition. The suggestions from the learned Amicus Curiae shall be brought on record by way of an affidavit to be filed in the Registry of this Court, the court said.

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