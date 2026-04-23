Guwahati's Flood Crisis: Three Days Underwater and Still No Long-Term Fix

Timely prevention is better than cure
GUWAHATI — Streets in Rukminigaon stayed submerged for nearly three days following the heavy rainfall on April 19, forcing businesses to shut, damaging goods, and leaving traders attempting to salvage soaked stock days after the water finally began to recede.
One local trader described the losses as significant, noting that water lingered in the area for an unusually long time. Another pointed to what has become a depressingly familiar pattern — the same flooding, every year, before the monsoon has even properly begun, because the drainage simply cannot cope.
The April 19 downpour disrupted normal life across the city, leaving major roads waterlogged and commuters stranded for hours. Rukminigaon was among the worst-hit, but it was far from alone.
Residents have long argued that Guwahati's vulnerability to urban flooding is not a weather problem — it is a planning and engineering failure, compounded by years of short-term fixes and, as many allege, questionable allocation of public funds to contractors and engineers with little to show for it on the ground.
A section of the city's residents have gone further, accusing concerned departments and agencies of deliberately opting for temporary measures that keep the money flowing without resolving root causes.
Also Read: Guwahati areas still under water, even 2 days after downpour in city
Kamrup (Metro) Deputy Commissioner Swapneel Paul inspected key affected areas on Tuesday, including Lachit Nagar, Juripar, and Maligaon.
Officials informed him that the Technical Cell of the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs (DoHUA), supported by the Water Resources Department and the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), had initiated restoration work on a breached section of the Bharalu riverbank.
In Juripar, Paul inspected an ongoing drain construction project aimed at improving water discharge, directing the Dispur Circle Officer to facilitate the necessary easement for the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to ensure the project moves ahead smoothly.
He also directed officials to conduct a drone survey of natural drainage channels in the area to identify blockages and plan long-term mitigation measures.
The questions being asked by residents are pointed and reasonable: why is drain construction beginning only after pre-monsoon rains have already caused damage? What prevented drone surveys of drainage channels from being conducted weeks or months earlier?
The pattern visible in this week's response — inspections, directives, and surveys ordered in the wake of flooding rather than before it — is precisely what critics of successive state governments have highlighted for years.
Until that changes, Guwahati's residents can expect to spend another monsoon season watching streets they use every day disappear under water that has nowhere to go.