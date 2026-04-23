Guwahati's Flood Crisis: Three Days Underwater and Still No Long-Term Fix

Timely prevention is better than cure

GUWAHATI — Streets in Rukminigaon stayed submerged for nearly three days following the heavy rainfall on April 19, forcing businesses to shut, damaging goods, and leaving traders attempting to salvage soaked stock days after the water finally began to recede.

One local trader described the losses as significant, noting that water lingered in the area for an unusually long time. Another pointed to what has become a depressingly familiar pattern — the same flooding, every year, before the monsoon has even properly begun, because the drainage simply cannot cope.

The Same Story, Year After Year

The April 19 downpour disrupted normal life across the city, leaving major roads waterlogged and commuters stranded for hours. Rukminigaon was among the worst-hit, but it was far from alone.

Residents have long argued that Guwahati's vulnerability to urban flooding is not a weather problem — it is a planning and engineering failure, compounded by years of short-term fixes and, as many allege, questionable allocation of public funds to contractors and engineers with little to show for it on the ground.

A section of the city's residents have gone further, accusing concerned departments and agencies of deliberately opting for temporary measures that keep the money flowing without resolving root causes.

Also Read: Guwahati areas still under water, even 2 days after downpour in city