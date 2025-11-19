Haflong Celebrates World Heritage Week to Showcase Dima Hasao’s Archaeological and Cultural Riches

Haflong: Dima Hasao district in Assam, is currently hosting World Heritage Week from 19 to 25 November 2025, a significant event organised by the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam. The celebrations kicked off at Asalu Fort with an inaugural ceremony led by Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, along with various cultural and scholarly events to highlight the rich archaeological heritage of the region.

A photographic exhibition opened on 19 November at Asalu Fort and continues until 25 November at the District Library, Haflong, showcasing important historical sites and artefacts from Dima Hasao. The event also features seminars and awareness camps aimed at educating the local community and visitors about the importance of preserving Assam’s cultural heritage.

World Heritage Week underlines the district’s unique contributions to India’s diverse cultural landscape, spotlighting monuments and traditions that speak to the region’s historical depth and ethnic diversity. Through these initiatives, authorities hope to foster a sense of pride and responsibility among locals, encouraging active participation in heritage conservation.

The week’s activities also include art competitions and cultural programmes designed to engage younger generations and promote heritage appreciation. This celebration presents an opportunity for both scholars and the public to connect with the past and reinforce the value of safeguarding historical legacies for future generations.

The event reflects Assam’s wider commitment to protecting its rich tapestry of cultural and archaeological treasures, playing a crucial role in promoting sustainable tourism and education in the northeast.