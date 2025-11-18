Hagrama Mohilary Lays Foundation of Zubeen Garg Park in Kokrajhar, Announces Major Cultural Projects

Kokrajhar: The 53rd birth anniversary of late music legend Zubeen Garg was marked with a day of earnest remembrance in Kokrajhar, with former BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary paying tribute and laying the foundation stone for the proposed Zubeen Garg Park.
The BTC CEM along with Minister Charan Boro, District Commissioner Masanda Pertin and other executive members, began the day by offering floral tributes to the portrait of Zubeen. That was followed by participation in a voluntary blood donation camp organised in memory of the singer. He later proceeded to lay the foundation of the memorial park and plant Nahor saplings, a symbolic gesture that reflected both respect and commitment to preserving cultural heritage.
Addressing the gathering, Mohilary further disclosed, “The proposed park shall be constructed on 30 bighas of land, with an estimated cost of ₹25–30 crore.” He ensured that the park would be developed beautifully, with modern and attractive features, envisioned as a world-class landmark dedicated to his “close friend” Zubeen Garg.
Besides the park, Mohilary announced a number of other plans for cultural development across the Bodoland Territorial Region. A few of which are: a statue of Dr Bhupen Hazarika in BTC, a building named after Srimanta Sankardeva in Gossaigaon, and infrastructure upgradation in the schools attended by Zubeen Garg in Bijni and Tamulpur.
Underlining the effort put into the initiatives, Mohilary added that the thrust of these initiatives shall not only celebrate Assam's cultural icons but also provide a place for future generations to come and experience the glory of the state's artistic and spiritual heritage. The day's events were completed by the participation of the community and fresh admiration for the late singer, whose inspiration extends even today to people throughout the region.