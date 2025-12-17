Hagrama Mohilary Lays Foundation Stone for Road Project in Bijni

Bijni: A major step towards improving road connectivity in Chirang district was taken on Wednesday with the foundation stone laying ceremony of a new road project at Boro Bazar Chariali in Bijni. The foundation was laid by BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary under the Asom Mala 3.0 scheme, aimed at strengthening rural and semi-urban road infrastructure across Assam.

The project involves the construction of a 12.56-kilometre-long road which will connect Boro Bazar Chariali to Bhawanipur. The road will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 43.19 crore and is expected to majorly ease transportation for thousands of residents who have been living in the surrounding areas. At present, people face difficulties due to poor road conditions, especially during the monsoon season.

Addressing the gathering, Mohilary said that road connectivity plays a vital role in the overall development of the region. He stated that better roads not only save travel time but also help in improving access to education, healthcare, and markets. He added that the BTC administration is committed to completing development projects on time and ensuring quality work.

Several local leaders and officials were present at the ceremony, including BTC Executive Member Dhiraj Borgoyary and Thuribari constituency member Khililur Rahman, along with other party leaders and representatives. They welcomed the project and mentioned the need for continued infrastructure development in the area.

Local residents expressed happiness over the announcement and said the new road would bring long-awaited relief. Farmers, traders, and daily commuters are expected to benefit the most once the road becomes operational. The project is also likely to boost local business activities and improve connectivity between rural and nearby urban areas.

Once completed, the road is expected to play a key role in supporting economic growth and improving the standard of living in Bijni and the adjoining areas of Chirang district.